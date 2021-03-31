Hub Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hub Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HUBG. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.69.

HUBG stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. Hub Group has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after acquiring an additional 264,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hub Group by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Hub Group by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 198,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

