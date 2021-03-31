Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.08.

TSE HBM opened at C$8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$2.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.23.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

