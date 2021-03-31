Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,762 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 369,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 24,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,159,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.24. 22,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,543. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

