Hudson Value Partners LLC Invests $787,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after buying an additional 142,148 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Marriott International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,403. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 279.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,915,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.32.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

