Hudson Value Partners LLC Invests $919,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period.

VHT traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $228.45. 1,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.56. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $157.46 and a one year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

