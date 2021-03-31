Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.32. 11,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.08. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.80 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

