Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

