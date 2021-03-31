Hudson Value Partners LLC Takes Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000. Brooks Automation accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Brooks Automation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,701. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

