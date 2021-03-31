Hudson Value Partners LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,776 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.0% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.01. 26,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $280.90 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.