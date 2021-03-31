Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) PT Raised to $35.00 at Roth Capital

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $198,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,293,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,569,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

