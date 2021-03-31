Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Increased to $17.50 by Analysts at Stephens

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBAN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

