Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of HURN stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -247.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.