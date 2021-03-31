Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of HYFM traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. 1,000,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,910. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on HYFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

