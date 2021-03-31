Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Up to $53.13

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.13, but opened at $57.56. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 3,281 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,629,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,702,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.