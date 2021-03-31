HyperDAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $273,391.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $273,391.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.00 or 0.00632640 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 6,158% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00067342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026568 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

