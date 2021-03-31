HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%.

NASDAQ:HYRE traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 12,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.97. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HYRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.