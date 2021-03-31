I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $46.62

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.62, but opened at $48.93. I-Mab shares last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 3,204 shares.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in I-Mab by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

