IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Update

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of IBI Group stock remained flat at $$7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. IBI Group has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

