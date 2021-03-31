Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Up 132.9% in March

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the February 28th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $1,967,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Identiv alerts:

INVE opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.