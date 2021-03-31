IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Announces Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $133.00.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $146,114.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305 over the last three months. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.