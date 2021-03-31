IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,834 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 73,688 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,360,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 414,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

