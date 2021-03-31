IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 427 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

XBI stock opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average of $136.43.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

