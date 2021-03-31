IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NIO by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 202,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000.

Get NIO alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.