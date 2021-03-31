IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

XSLV opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01.

