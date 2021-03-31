IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $311.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.38 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

