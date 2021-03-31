IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $104.52 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

