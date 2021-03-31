IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,863,000 after acquiring an additional 241,076 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average of $122.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $104.52 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

