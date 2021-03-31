Independent Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €20.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNTN. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.53 ($25.32).

freenet stock opened at €20.46 ($24.07) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.72.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

