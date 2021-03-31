Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) & Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Lionheart Acquisition Co. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lionheart Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.75%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Lionheart Acquisition Co. II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Lionheart Acquisition Co. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.24 $6.23 million $0.50 30.86 Lionheart Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Lionheart Acquisition Co. II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Lionheart Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74% Lionheart Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Lionheart Acquisition Co. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Lionheart Acquisition Co. II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

