Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 8,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $50,041.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen R. Bressner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,413 shares in the company, valued at $762,160.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,796 shares of company stock worth $207,581 over the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovative Solutions and Support Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

