Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) PT Raised to $9.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:IVREF opened at $7.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

