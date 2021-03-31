Insider Buying: Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Buys C$74,803.00 in Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

IFP opened at C$27.78 on Wednesday. Interfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 3.3299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities cut Interfor from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

