Insider Selling: AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Tal Hayek sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.55, for a total value of C$115,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,954,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,257,032.35.

Tal Hayek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Tal Hayek sold 3,350 shares of AcuityAds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.04, for a total transaction of C$63,794.39.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total transaction of C$3,737,500.00.

TSE AT opened at C$15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$853.68 million and a P/E ratio of 215.95. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.40.

AT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.23.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

