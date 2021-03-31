Insider Selling: Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,131,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 170,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.