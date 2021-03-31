Insider Selling: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Sells 10,716 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 10,716 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $411,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $120,813.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 62,566 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $2,348,101.98.

On Monday, March 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $3,061,048.32.

On Friday, March 12th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,584,032.80.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $450.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

