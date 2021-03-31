Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells 470,000 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $5,024,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $478,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 2,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $16,680.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $244,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $239,100.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 17,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $141,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $229,800.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $249,300.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $259,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $352,400.00.

GNK stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $421.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

