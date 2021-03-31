Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TTC opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Toro Company has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $105.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on TTC. Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

