Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total value of C$215,094.60.

TSE:WPM traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,276. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$38.32 and a twelve month high of C$76.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. CSFB reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

