Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 212 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,272. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $110.75 and a one year high of $176.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

