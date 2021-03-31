Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after buying an additional 159,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $4,273,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,659.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,874 shares of company stock worth $19,309,856. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

CRSP stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.86. 46,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,471. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

