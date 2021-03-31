Intellectus Partners LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.2% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,823,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.82. 12,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

