Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. 11,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,686. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

