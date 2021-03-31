Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 6,368 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,409 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.27. 4,613,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

