Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 346.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NVO traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,065. The stock has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

