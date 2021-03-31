Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.35% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of DAX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.60. 84 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $32.67.

