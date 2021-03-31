Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.60 Million in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. 30,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,709. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

MGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.