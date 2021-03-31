Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,535 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,263. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

