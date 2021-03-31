Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.7% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $3.60 on Wednesday, hitting $479.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,658. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $240.58 and a 1 year high of $489.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $466.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

