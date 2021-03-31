International Biotechnology Trust PLC Reduces Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,800 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $97.53. 19,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,683.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

