International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Up to $18.36

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $19.24. International Seaways shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 1,335 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $522.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. Research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in International Seaways by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

